New Parliament building: What happened during Sengol handover ceremony? Check inauguration schedule

New Parliament building inauguration ceremony (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the new Parliament building, with its opening dedicated to the people of India. As part of the inauguration ceremony, the historic Sengol sceptre will also be handed over and placed inside the building.

PM Modi will be partaking in the official handover of the Sengol just as priests from Tamil Nadu conduct the hawan for the official ceremony of placing the historic sceptre inside the new Parliament building, signifying a symbol of Independent India.

The inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building is set to commence at 7 am on May 28, started with an hour-long hawan conducted by priests, and is set to end with PM Modi placing the sceptre near the seat of the Speaker in the Parliament.

What will happen during New Parliament building inauguration ceremony?

The new Parliament inauguration and the Sengol handover ceremony has already begun, and is set to follow the below-mentioned timeline.

7:15 am – PM Modi to arrive at the new Parliament building

7:30 am – New Parliament inauguration ceremony begins, hour-long hawan inside building

8:30 am – Prime Minister Modi to enter the Lok Sabha after the hawan

9:00 am – PM Modi to install historic Tamil Nadu sceptre Sengol near Speaker’s seat

9:30 am – A prayer will be recited, after which guests and visitors will enter the premises

12:00 pm – Ceremony starts, speech by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, President Droupadi Murmi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar

1:10 pm – PM Modi’s speech after unveiling a commemorative stamp, Rs 75 coin

The Sengol handover ceremony will take place as the priests from Tamil Nadu recite their prayers, handing the historic sceptre to PM Modi. The prime minister will further take the sceptre inside the Parliament and place it next to the Speaker’s chair.

The Sengol is deemed as the symbol of Independence in the country and is set to signify the transfer of power from the British to Independent India.

