New Parliament building inauguration row: Who’s attending, who’s boycotting? Here’s the list

18 parties with representation in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha have decided to boycott the new Parliament building’s inauguration.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 10:43 PM IST

The stage is set for the inauguration of the new Parliament building which will replace India’s 96-year-old Sansad Bhavan building. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new Parliament building amid row over who should be performing the honourable task. The opposition has slammed the government and insists that the inauguration should be done by President Droupadi Murmu as she is the head of the state.

Several political parties have decided to boycott the inauguration ceremony. 18 parties with representation in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha have stated they will skip the new Parliament House’s inauguration. On the other hand, 23 parties including Bharatiya Janata Party will be in attendance as PM Modi unveils the triangular building. 5 of these are not part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance led by the BJP. Here’s a list alongside their MP strength in Parliament.

Parties boycotting the new Parliament inauguration ceremony

  1. Indian National Congress (INC: 81 MPs
  2. Trinamool Congress (TMC): 35 MPs
  3. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK): 34 MPs
  4. Janata Dal (United): 21 MPs
  5. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): 11 MPs
  6. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP): 9 MPs
  7. Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M): 8 MPs
  8. Shiv Sena-UBT: 7 MPs
  9. Samajwadi Party (SP): 6 MPs
  10. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD): 6 MPs
  11. Communist Party of India (CPI): 4 MPs
  12. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML): 4 MPs
  13. National Conference (NC): 3 MPs
  14. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM): 2 MPs
  15. Kerala Congress-Mani: 2 MPs
  16. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi: 1 MP
  17. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD): 1 MP
  18. Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP): 1 MP

Parties which will attend the inauguration ceremony NDA constituents

  1. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 394 MPs 
  2. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction): 15 MPs
  3. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK): 5 MPs
  4. National People's Party, Meghalaya (NPP): 2 MPs
  5. Mizo National Front: 2 MPs
  6. Apna Dal: 2 MPs
  7. Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party: 1 MP
  8. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha: 1 MP
  9. AJSU: 1 MP
  10. RPI (Athawale): 1 MP
  11. Tamil Maanila Congress: 1 MP
  12. Pattali Makkal Kacchi: 1 MP
  13. Asom Gana Parishad: 1 MP
  14. Jannayak Janata Party
  15. IMKMK
  16. ITFT (Tripura)
  17. Bodo People's Party
  18. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party]

Non-NDA Parties

  1. Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP): 31 MPs
  2. Biju Janata Dal (BJD): 21 MPs
  3. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP): 10 MPs
  4. Telugu Desam Party (TDP): 4 MPs
  5. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas): 1 MP

(Inputs from PTI)

