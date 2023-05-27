New Parliament building inauguration row: Who’s attending, who’s boycotting? Here’s the list

The stage is set for the inauguration of the new Parliament building which will replace India’s 96-year-old Sansad Bhavan building. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new Parliament building amid row over who should be performing the honourable task. The opposition has slammed the government and insists that the inauguration should be done by President Droupadi Murmu as she is the head of the state.

Several political parties have decided to boycott the inauguration ceremony. 18 parties with representation in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha have stated they will skip the new Parliament House’s inauguration. On the other hand, 23 parties including Bharatiya Janata Party will be in attendance as PM Modi unveils the triangular building. 5 of these are not part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance led by the BJP. Here’s a list alongside their MP strength in Parliament.

Parties boycotting the new Parliament inauguration ceremony

Indian National Congress (INC: 81 MPs Trinamool Congress (TMC): 35 MPs Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK): 34 MPs Janata Dal (United): 21 MPs Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): 11 MPs Nationalist Congress Party (NCP): 9 MPs Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M): 8 MPs Shiv Sena-UBT: 7 MPs Samajwadi Party (SP): 6 MPs Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD): 6 MPs Communist Party of India (CPI): 4 MPs Indian Union Muslim League (IUML): 4 MPs National Conference (NC): 3 MPs Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM): 2 MPs Kerala Congress-Mani: 2 MPs Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi: 1 MP Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD): 1 MP Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP): 1 MP

Parties which will attend the inauguration ceremony NDA constituents

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 394 MPs Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction): 15 MPs All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK): 5 MPs National People's Party, Meghalaya (NPP): 2 MPs Mizo National Front: 2 MPs Apna Dal: 2 MPs Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party: 1 MP Sikkim Krantikari Morcha: 1 MP AJSU: 1 MP RPI (Athawale): 1 MP Tamil Maanila Congress: 1 MP Pattali Makkal Kacchi: 1 MP Asom Gana Parishad: 1 MP Jannayak Janata Party IMKMK ITFT (Tripura) Bodo People's Party Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party]

Non-NDA Parties

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP): 31 MPs Biju Janata Dal (BJD): 21 MPs Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP): 10 MPs Telugu Desam Party (TDP): 4 MPs Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas): 1 MP

