New Parliament building inauguration: From havan to 'Sengol' installation, know time, schedule, where to watch

Prominent figures, religious leaders, and diplomats are expected for the opening of the new Parliament building. The new Parliament building will be officially opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow, May 28. The official inaugural of the new Parliament complex by Prime Minister Modi will take place in the Lok Sabha after an early morning havan and religious prayer.

The prime minister's opening of the new building would not be attended by twenty opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, SP, and AAP.

Features of the new Parliament building

The newly-built complex will have a regal Constitution Hall to highlight India's democratic legacy, a lounge for parliamentarians, a library, many committee rooms, dining places, and plenty of parking. The official opening for the inaugural is expected to last all day and be split into two parts.

Senior priests of the Shaivite will present Modi with the ceremonial sceptre Sengol at the havan, which will take place outside the newly constructed parliament complex at 7 a.m., according to PTI. The inauguration event is planned to start after the pujas end at 9 a.m. The morning pujas are expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla, Deputy Chairman Hariwansh, and a few other important figures, according to ANI.

READ | New Parliament vs Sansad Bhavan: How are the two buildings different?

Where to watch the inauguration ceremony?

All Doordarshan (DD) channels will carry live coverage of the event. The updates are also available on Doordarshan's official YouTube channel.

Here’s the tentative schedule of the new Parliament Building inauguration ceremony: