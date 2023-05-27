Search icon
New Parliament building inauguration: From havan to 'Sengol' installation, know time, schedule, where to watch

PM Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament complex tomorrow, on May 28; here’s the tentative schedule of the inauguration ceremony.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 09:12 PM IST

Prominent figures, religious leaders, and diplomats are expected for the opening of the new Parliament building. The new Parliament building will be officially opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow, May 28. The official inaugural of the new Parliament complex by Prime Minister Modi will take place in the Lok Sabha after an early morning havan and religious prayer.

The prime minister's opening of the new building would not be attended by twenty opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, SP, and AAP.

Features of the new Parliament building 

The newly-built complex will have a regal Constitution Hall to highlight India's democratic legacy, a lounge for parliamentarians, a library, many committee rooms, dining places, and plenty of parking. The official opening for the inaugural is expected to last all day and be split into two parts.

Senior priests of the Shaivite will present Modi with the ceremonial sceptre Sengol at the havan, which will take place outside the newly constructed parliament complex at 7 a.m., according to PTI.  The inauguration event is planned to start after the pujas end at 9 a.m. The morning pujas are expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla, Deputy Chairman Hariwansh, and a few other important figures, according to ANI.

Where to watch the inauguration ceremony?

All Doordarshan (DD) channels will carry live coverage of the event. The updates are also available on Doordarshan's official YouTube channel.

Here’s the tentative schedule of the new Parliament Building inauguration ceremony:

  • 7:15 am- PM Narendra Modi arrives at the newly-built Parliament complex.
  • 7:30 am- The ceremony begins with an hour-long havan and puja.
  • 8:30 am- Prime Minister to enter the Lok Sabha chamber.
  • 9:00 am- Installation of the Tamil Nadu ancient sceptre known as the "Sengol" close to the Speaker's chair.
  • 9:30 am- A prayer ritual will start in the foyer. After the prayer ritual is over, the Prime Minister to leave the grounds of the Parliament.
  • 11:30 am- Arrival of visitors and guests.
  • 12:00 pm- Arirval of PM Modi and beginning of ceremony with National Anthem.
  • 12:10 pm: Harivansh, the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha, to speak and is scheduled to read greetings from Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and President Droupadi Murmu.
  • 12:17- Two short films to be screened.
  • 12:38 pm- Speech by the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha (unlikely). Speech by Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha.
  • 1:05 pm- The Prime Minister unveils a commemorative stamp and Rs 75 coin.
  • 1:10 pm- PM Narendra Modi's speech at 1:10 PM.
  • 2:00 pm- Ceremony ends.

