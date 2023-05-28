Search icon
New Parliament Building inauguration: Know when and where to watch the historical event

Prime Minister is set to inaugurate the new parliament building today, on May 28, 2023. Know when and where to watch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 08:33 AM IST

New Parliament Building

India's new Parliament building will be inaugurated today and will be outfitted with cutting-edge technology. The new structure will be officially opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a lavish event. 

Puja, a Vedic ritual done before the inauguration event, will start at 7:30 am. The ceremony is expected to include PM Modi, Om Birla, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Hariwansh, the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, and a few senior government ministers. 

At 12:30 pm (IST), the new Parliament Building's official inauguration ceremony is set to begin.

 

On the Doordarshan (DD) channel or the official Doordarshan YouTube page, one can view the live ceremony of the inauguration of the Parliament. 

Around 7 AM, the havan and puja rites will start, and they'll go on until 9 AM. There will be more simultaneous events. However, PM Modi will conduct the official ceremony at around noon, and it is anticipated to end at about 1:30.

The new Parliament building will enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. 

