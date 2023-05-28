New Parliament building inauguration by PM Modi: Check cost, features, employment generated and more

New Parliament building set to be launched today (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the new Parliament building in New Delhi, as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project. The new Parliament building has an intricate design, and the inauguration ceremony will also witness the installation of the Sengol sceptre.

The construction of the new Parliament building commenced in December 2020, and the foundation stone for the same was laid down by PM Modi. The prime minister had also once visited the construction site in the middle of the night as a surprise inspection.

In lieu of the construction of the new Parliament building, the Delhi Police has also issued an important traffic advisory, shutting of several roads in Central Delhi due to security reasons. Meanwhile, here is all you need to know about the new Parliament building.

New Parliament building cost of construction

The new Parliament building is part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, which has a reconstruction of several government buildings on Kartavya Path as part of its agenda, most of which were built during the British era.

The overall cost of the Central Vista project is around Rs 971 crore, while the cost of constructing the new Parliament building alone is over Rs 800 crore. The budget for the Central Vista project also saw a hike, rising to over Rs 1250 crore in January 2022.

How much employment did new Parliament generate?

The construction of the New Parliament building took more than three years, and according to the Indian Express, provided employment of over 23 lakh people, from management to laborers who were associated with the project.

The new building was constructed as the old one was built during the British rule. The new Parliament is also set to have the Sengol, a symbol of Independent India. Further, it has increased seating in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha in view of future expansions.

The new Parliament building has also been built in a triangular shape, and is a sustainable building, deemed as ‘divyang friendly’. The inauguration ceremony will take place this morning May 28.

READ | What is historic ‘Sengol’ sceptre, set to be placed inside new Parliament building next to Speaker?