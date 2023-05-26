New Parliament Bhavan isn't…: Former PM HD Deve Gowda’s big statement amid row over inauguration | Photo: ANI

Amid row over inauguration of new Parliament building, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has said that he has “many reasons to oppose BJP politically” but will attend the opening ceremony in New Delhi. Former PM Deve Gowda’s statement comes amid several opposition parties boycotting the inauguration programme of the Sansad Bhavan on May 27.

"It is the asset of the nation. This is not personal," he said. "This is not a personal programme. It is a nation’s event. The towering structure has been built with the money of the people of this country,” the JD-S patriarch said at the introspection meeting of the party in Bengaluru.

"The building is not the office of BJP or RSS. I will participate in the inauguration programme of Sansad Bhavan as a former Prime Minister and as a citizen of this country," he added.

