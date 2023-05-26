Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

New Parliament Bhavan isn't…: Former PM HD Deve Gowda’s big statement amid row over inauguration

Several opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration programme of the new Parliament building on May 27.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 08:41 AM IST

New Parliament Bhavan isn't…: Former PM HD Deve Gowda’s big statement amid row over inauguration
New Parliament Bhavan isn't…: Former PM HD Deve Gowda’s big statement amid row over inauguration | Photo: ANI

Amid row over inauguration of new Parliament building, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has said that he has “many reasons to oppose BJP politically” but will attend the opening ceremony in New Delhi. Former PM Deve Gowda’s statement comes amid several opposition parties boycotting the inauguration programme of the Sansad Bhavan on May 27.

"It is the asset of the nation. This is not personal," he said. "This is not a personal programme. It is a nation’s event. The towering structure has been built with the money of the people of this country,” the JD-S patriarch said at the introspection meeting of the party in Bengaluru.

"The building is not the office of BJP or RSS. I will participate in the inauguration programme of Sansad Bhavan as a former Prime Minister and as a citizen of this country," he added.

(Inputs from IANS)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore
Femina Miss India 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, others walk red carpet in style
Meet Siddhi Idnani, The Kerala Story star who represented India in Paris, made her debut in Gujarati film
Sobhita Dhulipala looks enchanting in pink Manish Malhotra saree at Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch
Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 706 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.