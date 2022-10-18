New omicron sub-variant XBB detected in India: 'Super transmissible' Covid variant detected in these cities

The XBB sub-variant has been detected in Maharashtra (File photo)

As the Covid-19 curve in India is flattening with the passing months, a new sub-variant of Omicron has been detected in India, which can lead to a potential hike in the number of cases during winters and the festive season, as per experts.

A new Omicron sub-variant has emerged from Singapore and has now been detected in Maharashtra, as per health officials. The new sub-variant dubbed XBB has been termed as highly transmissible and can lead to a significant spike in the number of cases in Maharashtra, which is one of the worst-hit Covid-19 states in the country.

According to health officials, Maharashtra has seen a spike of 17.7 percent in Covid-19 cases since the detection of two new Omicron sub-variants XBB, BA.2.3.20, and BQ.1 in the state. The festive season can prove to be a crucial time for the growth of these variants in India.

A health bulletin said that new Covid-19 cases rose by 17.17 percent in the October 10-16 period when compared to last week between October 3 and 9, with the rise being noticed particularly in densely-populated Thane, Raigad, and Mumbai.

The health bulletin further noted that the XBB sub-variant of Omicron is highly transmissible since it has a “growth advantage over BA.2.75 and immune evasive property.” It further states, “Some experts are predicting a rise (in cases) in the coming winter season, especially in festive environs.”

The XBB is variant is being described as the combination of two sub-variants BA.2.75 and BJ.1, which have been responsible for the sharp surge of Covid-19 cases in Singapore since August. Though not much data is available on its fatality rate, it is believed to be highly transmissible and fast spreading.

Maharashtra remained one of the worst-hit states in India during the peak of the first and second waves of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is expected that the new variant can spread rapidly in the state during the festive season if not contained properly, and citizens have been advised to maintain proper caution and public hygiene during this time.

(With inputs from agencies)

