Noida news: In a major development in the New Noida project, the Noida Authority is set to include some senior officials from the neighbouring Bulandshahr district in its board, as per an HT report. This is being done to expedite the development of the project, formally called the Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR). According to a Noida authority official, the district magistrate (DM) of Bulandshahr and the vice-chairman of the Bulandshahr-Khurja Development Authority will now be part of the Noida board. This strengthens the representation from the region where a majority of the notified land falls. The Noida authority is the nodal agency for implementing this major industrial expansion. While GB Nagar’s district magistrate is already on the Noida authority board, there was no representation from Bulandshahr.

New Noida

The New Noida is spread across 80 villages, including 60 in Bulandshahr and 20 in Gautam Budh Nagar. The project, spread over 209 square kilometres, will be developed in four phases until 2041.

- Phase 1 (2027): Development of 3,165 hectares

- Phase 2 (2032): Development of 3,798 hectares

- Phase 3 (2037): Development of 5,908 hectares

- Phase 4 (2041): Development of 8,230 hectares

The city is expected to set new standards for urban development, serving as an inspiration for other cities across India. Reports suggest that the city will feature smart traffic signals, real-time monitoring, and crowd management systems. The DNGIR area will be close to the upcoming Jewar International Airport (Noida Airport) and the neighbouring industrial townships of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway.

