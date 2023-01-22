New Noida land prices rise, to get Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad expressway, Greater Noida-Mumbai corridor connectivity

New Noida: This area will have the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park, wetlands, heliport and Golfcourse complex. (Representational photo: Pixabay)

The Central government and the Uttar Pradesh government have completely turned their focus on making the Noida-Greater Noida region an economic powerhouse in the north. They have been investing heavily. Apart from the Noida International Airport and Fintech City, they are also planning to make what they called New Noida. New Noida will be on either side of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

To give impetus to India's growth story, the government will make two freight corridors -- Greater Noida's Dadri to Mumbai's Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Kolkata to Amritsar railway corridor. New Noida will be built in between these two railway corridors. It will have 80 villages -- 20 from Gautam Buddha Nagar, 60 from Khurja and Sikandrabad.

Because of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, New Noida will be close to Faridabad and Gurgaon. It will also get Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway connectivity.

This area will have the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park, wetlands, heliport and Golfcourse complex.

Colonisers have already reached the villages where New Noida city will be constructed. The rates of the land have already skyrocketed. Investors from Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida are buying lands in New Noida.

Before the announcement of New Noida, the land was being sold at a rate of Rs 5-7 lakh per bigha, but now the rates have increased many times. The rates of land near GT road and Eastern Peripheral Expressway have skyrocketed. On these lands, private companies are making warehouses. In New Noida's Anandpur village, the land rate was Rs 12 lakh per bigha but it is now being sold at Rs 30 lakh per bigha. In Khandeda village, the land rates have increased from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 22 lakh, reported Tricity.

Noida International Airport will cater to UP and other other states, whereas it will also make sure the passenger pressure on Delhi's IGI Airport decreases. Both the airports will be connected via a Metro Line. Meanwhile, the Fintech city will be made near the metro and will have offices of financial institutions and companies.