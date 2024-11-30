The announcement follows the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance’s massive victory in the recent state elections

The swearing-in ceremony for Maharashtra’s new Chief Minister will take place on December 5 at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event scheduled at 5 PM.

The announcement follows the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance’s massive victory in the recent state elections. However, suspense remains over who will assume the Chief Minister’s post. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats, while allies Shiv Sena and NCP secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda to discuss government formation. A crucial alliance meeting was postponed and rescheduled for Sunday after Shinde traveled to his native village in Satara.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat suggested that Shinde is likely to make a significant political decision by Sunday evening. “Whenever Shinde ji needs time to think, he visits his native place. Everything will be clear by Monday evening,” Shirsat said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seen as a key contender for the CM’s role, assured there is no conflict within the Mahayuti alliance. “We have always made decisions collectively. Before the elections, we agreed that the CM post decision would be finalized after the results,” Fadnavis said, adding that discussions with senior leaders are underway.