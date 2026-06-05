New Lufthansa Dreamliner suddenly collapses while parked; Crew members injured | Video

A Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner experienced a nose landing-gear failure while it was stationed at a gate at Frankfurt airport. Many crew members have been injured.

A Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner experienced a nose landing-gear failure while it was stationed at a gate at Frankfurt airport on Thursday, according to reports. Several employees have been injured while the near new aircraft was damaged shortly before it was scheduled to depart for Los Angeles.

“Several employees were injured and are currently receiving medical attention,” said Lufthansa in a statement, as per a report by AP.

The airline said that the incident took place soon after noon while the aircraft was parked at the gate and only crew members and ground staff were on board. Because it did not take off, passengers had not boarded the flight at the time of the incident.

Video of the incident

An alleged video of the incident posted by flight-tracking platform, Flightradar24, on X seem to show the exact time when the front section of the aircraft shockingly collapsed as the nose landing gear withdrew unexpectedly. The video shows the aircraft coming down onto the tarmac, as emergency responders were quickly gathered around the plane.

The video also shows the aircraft’s right forward cargo door open, and a loading vehicle attached at the time of the incident. One or two ground staff members can be seen near the aircraft minutes before the collapse, almost missing the moment which could have proved disastrous.

A spokeswoman for Frankfurt Airport clarified about the incident soon after noon on Thursday and confirmed no passengers were on board when it occurred, reported Bloomberg.

“Several employees have sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention. We are currently investigating the exact circumstances in cooperation with the relevant authorities,” the company said. The reason has not yet been known, and the authorities were not sure of whether it was a human error, or a technical glitch.

Bloomberg cited flight tracking data that shows the Dreamliner was built only last year and entered commercial service this February. The aircraft had been scheduled to operate a flight from Frankfurt to Los Angeles late Thursday.

The incident marks a rare failure involving the latest widebody jet. Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner fleet is popular among airlines globally for long-haul international routes.