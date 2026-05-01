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New LPG Rules Effective Today: From no dual connections to OTP verification for delivery, here's all you need to know

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has extended the booking interval to 25 days in cities and up to 45 days in rural regions.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 01, 2026, 04:35 PM IST

New LPG Rules Effective Today: From no dual connections to OTP verification for delivery, here's all you need to know
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In a major revamp of India’s household cooking gas system, the government has rolled out new rules for LPG users effective May 1, 2026. Introduced by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the changes aim to boost transparency, strengthen supply chains, and curb misuse.

The step follows oil companies reviewing distribution amid global energy disruptions tied to tensions in West Asia. For households, the new norms will alter how cylinders are booked, delivered, and verified.

OTP-based deliveries

LPG users under Indane, Bharat Gas, and HP Gas across India must now follow new rules on booking gaps, OTP-based delivery, and compulsory KYC updates. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has extended the booking interval to 25 days in cities and up to 45 days in rural regions.

LPG gas cylinder price hike 

Since March 2026, oil marketing companies have raised the price of 19 kg commercial cylinders three times. The first increase was Rs 28–31 on March 1, then Rs 114.5 per cylinder on March 7, and another hike of Rs 196–218 across major metros in April. A fresh revision took effect on May 1, with sources saying the total increase has reached Rs 993 since the crisis started.

Domestic prices and petrol held steady

There has been no change in domestic LPG prices. The 14.2 kg household cylinder, which saw a Rs 60 hike on March 7, still costs Rs 913 in Delhi. Petrol and diesel rates also remain steady at Rs 94.77 per litre and Rs 87.67 per litre respectively in Delhi.

OMCs are currently seeing an under-recovery of Rs 380 on each cylinder, and cumulative losses are estimated to reach Rs 40,484 crore by May-end.

Aadhaar-linked e-KYC mandatory

The government has made Aadhaar-linked e-KYC compulsory for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries. Consumers yet to complete the process should do it soon. Officials said the rule is only for those who haven’t done e-KYC already.

The price hike comes as rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia disrupt key energy routes, driving up global crude and gas prices. The government has assured full supply of domestic LPG, piped natural gas, and CNG for transport despite the tough global conditions.

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