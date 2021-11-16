New liquor stores, MRP fixed for 184 brands: How Delhi’s new excise policy will change alcohol sale in city

The new excise policy of liquor sale will finally be implemented in Delhi from November 17, with the prices of over 180 brands of alcohol changed by the government of the national capital. The liquor stores, which were shut down in October, are also set to reopen from Wednesday.

The Delhi government has now taken a formal exit from the liquor business, paving the way for new and improved private vendors to take their place in the market. Delhi’s new excise liquor policy has been implemented to create a better buying experience for the public, with competitive prices.

The new private liquor stores in Delhi will resume functioning from November 17, with a walk-in facility and improved user experience for the customers. The new liquor policy will diminish the alcohol mafia and will boost the revenue of the national capital, as per the Delhi government.

The Aam Aadmi Party government told the Delhi High Court yesterday that around 200 liquor brands have registered themselves under the capital’s excise policy, out of which the government has fixed the prices for around 184 alcohol brands till now.

According to the new rule of Delhi’s Excise Policy 2021-22, liquor stores will now have a walk-in facility for their customers, where they will be allowed to enter the store and choose a brand of their liking. The stores are also barred from having metal grills or bars in front of their story, which was regular for most of the liquor stores in Delhi.

The new liquor stores will also have a functioning air conditioner and CCTV cameras as a security measure. A liquor tasting facility will also be developed for some of the super-premium liquor stores in Delhi, as per the new policy.

Under the new policy of the AAP government, liquor vendors will be free to set the selling price in a competitive environment, rather than stick to the MRP set by the government. This new model is expected to boost the alcohol revenue of the city.

A government official told ANI, “Liquor prices may slightly start with higher rates in the initial days but, it could also be the other way round. Eventually, the prices are bound to stabilize and we can safely say that Delhi will be strongly competing with Gurugram in keeping liquor rates low and offering attractive discounts, which until now was not possible in the national Capital.”