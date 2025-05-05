After the Yamuna and Ganga Expressways, a new link expressway is being built to connect the two main expressways and newer routes in the region. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has given nod to connect Noida International Airport in Jewar to new expressway.

New Link Expressway in West UP

The new link expressway has been mapped to provide the biggest connectivity in the region and strengthen the already existing road connectivity in UP. The expressway is 74.3 kilometre long and is being made with an investment of Rs 4000 crore.

The route of the new link expressway will connect important areas like the proposed international film city in Sector 21 and Bulandshehr. According to some reports, the new expressway will be built across 54 villages in Western UP, nine of which are included in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 45 in the nearby Bulandshahr district. These areas include the Yamuna and Ganga Expressway routes. The new link expressway will provide faster connectivity with less and smoother traffic.

YEIDA has issued the necessary no-objection certificate for land acquisition. This will give a new boost to regional development. This new link expressway was earlier proposed to be 83 kilometre long which was supposed to pass through sectors under the Yamuna City. However, due to some changes in its routes, it has been cut short in its route. This new route has been marked considering important connectivity and without disturbing the region.

The new expressway will start from Yamuna Expressway at Sector 21, the proposed Film City and will pass through Bulandshahr’s developed areas and towns like Aurangabad, BB Nagar and Siyana. YEIDA’s new developing sectors, for example, 28, 29, 32, and 33 will also get its connectivity. Greater Noida will be connected with it along with Ganga Expressway to link with Meerut. Also, Ganga Expressway will be further connected with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) via the Yamuna Expressway.

With this new expressway, Delhi-NCR, Western UP and other surrounding regions will get connectivity with Noida International Airport which will enhance the NCR region with the internal areas in UP. The new connectivity will give boost to the Yamuna-Ganga Expressway corridor to develop and turn it into a logistics hub.