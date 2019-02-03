New Leh Airport terminal will cost Rs 480cr: AAI Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra

The new terminal at Leh Airport will be built at a cost of Rs 480 crore, Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra said on Sunday.

Speaking to the media here, Mohapatra said the construction of the new terminal building is expected to be completed by September 2021.

"It will incorporate all modern features and will be state of the art in every sense. At the same time, it will also reflect the culture and traditions of Ladakh-Leh. The new terminal will give Ladakh and Leh direct connectivity to a number of cities across the country. It will also pave the way for further development in the state," Mohapatra said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi lay the foundation stone for the Leh airport terminal and the University of Ladakh, the first-ever university in Ladakh region.