INDIA

New labour codes: From minimum wage extension to capping working hours, know benefits, other details

The Union government's announcement for immediate implementation of the four new progressive Labour Codes has consolidated colonial-era laws into a simplified framework . At the core, they have ensured minimum wages, working hours and other crucial aspects of employment.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 23, 2025, 07:34 AM IST

The Union government's announcement for immediate implementation of the four new progressive Labour Codes has consolidated 29 archaic, colonial-era laws into a simplified, modern, and future-ready framework that prioritises worker welfare while boosting manufacturing and service-sector growth, India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said on Saturday.

These codes are: The Code on Wages (2019), Industrial Relations Code (2020), Code on Social Security (2020), and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSHWC) Code (2020). Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the decision, describing it as “one of the most comprehensive labour-oriented reforms since Independence.” In a post on X, he said the Codes “empower workers while simplifying compliance and easing business processes.”

How are the new labour laws beneficial?

The Association said that this long-awaited transformation will enhance ease of doing business, ensure greater social security, and propel India towards the vision of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047. In addition, the reforms will create greater predictability regarding policy provisions for labourers and businesses under the framework.

Under the Code on Social Security, Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) benefits will be available pan-India while it recognises gig and platform workers, with aggregators required to contribute a share of revenue to a social-security fund. Its benefits include:

-Extension of minimum wage entitlement to all categories of workers along with a national floor wage which is expected to ensure parity across States. 
-Women will be permitted to work night shifts across sectors, including in mines and hazardous industries, subject to safety measures and consent. 
-The Codes mandate equal wages and prohibit gender-based discrimination, including against transgender persons.

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code provides for 

-Free annual health check-ups for workers above 40 years 
-They also prescribes national safety standards across industries. 
-Working hours remain capped at 8–12 hours per day and 48 hours per week

These Labour Codes have a vision that will ensure a workforce that is secure, empowered, and highly productive—essential for India’s ambition to emerge as a global manufacturing and innovation leader, the Association noted. These reforms offer a balance between robust worker welfare and sustainable industry growth, bringing India’s labour ecosystem in line with international standards.

"India's new Labour Codes are a major step towards a modern, efficient, and globally aligned labour ecosystem. For the IT and electronics sectors, these reforms bring about stronger social security, operational clarity, and a more stable workforce environment—factors that will enhance productivity and enable long-term competitiveness," Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA, stated.

Greater participation of women in the workforce, flexibility in working hours, worker benefits and protections, and inclusion of gig and platform workers in labour laws are the salient features of the Labour reforms.

The codes encourage employment of women across establishments, across shifts, with mandated equal pay for equal work, safety, and maternity benefit provisions. Facility for women to work night shifts in all establishments will lead to self-reliance for the Indian women workforce.

The new rules cap maximum working hours at 8 hours per day and 48 hours per week, with overtime payable at twice the normal rate for hours beyond regular working time and it also mandatory issuance of appointment letters, minimum wages, timely payment of wages, social security, health care benefits, compliance with international occupational safety standards, and welfare facilities to enhance productivity and workforce wellbeing.

(With inputs from agency)

