New Labour Codes: 5 key changes every employee should know about

India has implemented new labour codes, replacing a clutch of older and outdated legislations. The changes will affect everyday employment basics such as wages, leave policy, working hours, and workplace security. The fresh framework applies to just about everyone, including those working full-time or on contract or in sector-specific roles like in the media. Here are some key updates and changes that every employee should be aware of.
1) Gratuity for fixed-term employees: Fixed-term employees -- who are hired on time-bound contracts commonly seen in fields such as media, manufacturing, and Information Technology -- can now qualify for gratuity after just one year of service instead of five, which was the norm earlier.
2) Paid leave: Staffers now require 180 days of work in a year to qualify for annual paid leave. The earlier benchmark in this regard was 240 days of work.
3) Appointment letters: Every employee must receive a written appointment letter mentioning job duties, salary, working hours, and entitlements.
4) Take-home salary: In some cases, employees' take-home salary may reduce slightly unless hirers make adjustments to the overall pay package (CTC). This is because a larger share of the salary now falls under the statutory wage base and attracts higher provident fund (PF) or gratuity deductions.
5) Timely payment: Before the new labour codes came into force, timely-wage rules applied only to those earning below a certain limit. But now, all employees are covered and delay in salary can attract penalties, thus improving financial security.