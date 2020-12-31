Alert! New IRCTC e-ticketing website and app launched; check all features here

The Indian Railways have refurbished their IRCTC e-ticketing website -- irctc.co.in – and the IRCTC Rail Connect app have been upgraded. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has unveiled a more passenger-friendly version of the IRCTC railway ticket booking website and mobile application. Indian Railways passengers can look forward to a more personalised, faster and seamless ticket booking experience with the upgraded IRCTC website, state railway officials.

Railway Minister Goyal informed that the IRCTC website will now have all details relating to ones travel at one place. According to IRCTC, the new website will take the train ticket booking experience of passengers to the ‘next level’.

“Based on an AI platform, IRCTC website will have frequent traveller’s history along with their travel pattern. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, around 73% tickets for railway travel was booked through the IRCTC website but post-coronavirus around 83% of the tickets are now booked through IRCTC,” Goyal said.

“There are about 6 crore users registered with IRCTC and every minute around 25,000 tickets are booked on the website. On the new website around 40,000 people could log in at the same time and now this capacity has been increased to 5 lakh people/users at the same time,” the Railway Minister informed.

Clone train

The Indian Railways experimented with what is called ‘clone train’. “With the help of ‘clone train’ the Indian Railways managed to handle the issue of waiting list to a large extent,” Goyal said.

The Railway Minister also appealed to all Railway employees that they should all opt for the SBI-Railways credit card.

Some of the major features of the upgraded new IRCTC website are…

1. More customer-friendly interface:

2. Intelligent journey and station suggestions

3. Overhaul of 'One Stop' Train selection feature

4. Enhanced train search

At ‘one click’, IRCTC users will be able to get the following details…

1. Integrated booking of accommodation

2. Last transaction details

3. Refund status of all journeys including cancellations

The new IRCTC website user interface offers…

1. All classes availability & confirmation probability on one page

2. ‘One Click’ start for booking of selected class and train

3. Predictive entry option for saved passenger details

4. Cache system to give the current status with accuracy and faster speed

5. Improved payment pages for easier selection

6. Prompt for review of journey