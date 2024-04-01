Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Opposition secures major victories in Turkey's local elections, dealing blow to Erdogan

New income tax regime: Here's how employees can claim these deductions

Boney Kapoor breaks silence on Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya: 'I was convinced he can never...'

Income Tax FY25: New tax rules come into effect from today, here's all you need to know

Meet mother of IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam, later resigned, her daughter is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Opposition secures major victories in Turkey's local elections, dealing blow to Erdogan

Avinash Tiwary reacts to Madgaon Express' low box office performance despite good reviews: 'I do not understand...'

IPL 2024: David Warner, Mukesh Kumar shine as Delhi Capitals clinch 20-run victory over Chennai Super Kings

10 health benefits of drinking lemon water every morning

8 low sodium breakfast options to control high blood pressure

5 healthy breakfast foods to avoid

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Boney Kapoor breaks silence on Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya: 'I was convinced he can never...'

Avinash Tiwary reacts to Madgaon Express' low box office performance despite good reviews: 'I do not understand...'

Dibakar Banerjee drops disclaimer for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, Ekta Kapoor says teaser gives her fear: 'Mat dekho agar...'

HomeIndia

India

New income tax regime: Here's how employees can claim these deductions

The employer's Form 16, which details the taxes withheld from employee salaries during the fiscal year, includes Part B, which shows this deduction.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 06:14 AM IST

article-main
(Image source: Pexels)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Two deductions are available exclusively to salaried individuals for those planning to opt for the new tax regime for the 2024–2025 fiscal year. The new tax regime has zero tax liability for individuals with incomes up to Rs 7 lakh, and it is now the default regime for taxpayers.
 
The Union Budget 2023–24 made the new tax regime more enticing, but it does not include the standard deductions that were part of the previous tax regime. 
 
Under the new system, salaried deductions are still able to claim some deductions, though.
 
All salaried individuals and pensioners are eligible for this simple benefit. Employers deduct Rs 50,000 from the gross salary as a standard deduction when calculating the net taxable salary or pension income. You may claim this deduction without requiring any paperwork. 
 
The employer's Form 16, which details the taxes withheld from employee salaries during the fiscal year, includes Part B, which shows this deduction. As per Section 16(ia) of the Income-tax Act, individuals are eligible to claim this deduction when filing their income tax return (ITR) under the heading "Income from salaries/pension".
 
Furthermore, family pensioners are also qualified for the standard deduction; however, their rate is lower, at Rs 15,000 as opposed to Rs 50,000 for both salaried individuals and pensioners. Taxation of family pensions falls under the category of "Income from other sources."
 
This deduction has been allowed since the new tax laws were implemented in the 2020–21 fiscal year. 
 
When money is deposited into an employee's Tier-I NPS account by their employer, it is applicable. The income tax laws specify the highest allowable deduction for both government and private employees. 
 
According to Section 80CCD (2), employees in the private sector are eligible to deduct up to 10% of their salary, while those in the government are eligible to deduct up to 14% . 
 
Tax laws on income include basic pay and dearness allowance in the definition of salary.
 
The employer's portion of an employee's Tier I NPS account typically counts towards the employee's cost to the business (CTC), which has the potential to lower take-home pay. 
 
The gross salary that the employer is required to pay is inclusive of the employer's NPS contribution. When completing their income tax return (ITR), employees are required to claim the deduction under Section 80CCD (2). Details about the employer's contribution to the NPS account are included in Part B of Form 16.
 
 
Because the contribution is made directly to the NPS account by the employer, just like Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contributions are made, employees do not need to show proof of their NPS contribution in order to avoid having their TDS from salaries increased. Employees should, however, confirm the proof submission policy with their employer. 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gen V star Chance Perdomo, 27, passes away in motorcycle crash

This actor was once driver, sold eggs, then joined Bollywood, made Amitabh Bachchan a star, his son died...

Meet actress, who made headlines for relationship with married superstar, later left him, quit acting to marry…

Excise policy case: Another blow to AAP as ED summons this Delhi minister

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result 2024 Topper list: Shivankar Kumar tops Bihar Matric result

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement