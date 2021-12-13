‘New history being created’: PM Modi at Kashi Vishwanath Dham inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that a new history is being created in Kashi with the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham today, December 13. He also said that the nation is fortunate enough to witness this new project.

During his address, PM Modi said, “New history being created, we are fortunate to have witnessed it.” He also added that the governments before BJP had done nothing to improve the condition of Kashi and make it accessible to all.

The prime minister further said, “It is said in our Puranas that as soon as one enters Kashi, one becomes free from all bondage. Blessings of Lord Vishweshwara, a supernatural energy awakens our inner-soul as soon as we come here.”

“When you come here, you will not see only faith. You will also feel the glory of your past here. How antiquity and novelty come alive together. How the inspirations of the ancient are giving direction to the future, we are doing its direct darshan in Vishwanath Dham complex,” PM Narendra Modi said.

PM Modi also addressed the gathering of devotees in Bhojpuri during his address at the Kashi Vishwanath corridor inauguration. PM Modi also said, “There is only one government in Kashi, those who have damru in their hands. Who can stop Kashi where Ganga flows by changing its current?”

The prime minister also congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with all the artisans and workers who worked on this assignment for “uniting day and night to complete the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project.”