New Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to take crucial floor test in Assembly today

Five other ministers also took oath as members of the new council of ministers in Nayab Singh Saini's Cabinet.

Newly elected Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said that the floor test will take place on Wednesday at 11 am. Saini was administered the oath by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya during a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh hours after Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from his post along with his entire Cabinet. Saini was appointed as Haryana BJP chief in October last year.

Five other ministers - BJP leaders Kanwar Pal, Mool Chand Sharma, Jai Parkash Dalal, Banwari Lal, and an independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala - also took oath as members of the new council of ministers in Nayab Singh Saini's Cabinet.

“I want to thank PM Modi, party president JP Nadda, Union HM Amit Shah, and other senior leaders of the party for giving me this responsibility. We will work for the development of the state. We have asked the Speaker to conduct the floor test tomorrow at around 11 am, in the Vidhan Sabha. We have informed the Governor about the support of 48 MLAs,” says new Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini.

Following the Haryana Assembly elections held in October 2019, the BJP secured 40 out of the 90 assembly seats, falling short of a simple majority. Subsequently, they formed a post-poll alliance with the JJP, which has 10 MLAs. As part of this alliance, JJP President and co-founder Dushyant Chautala was appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.