New Guvs for six states, 2 transfers

The Centre Saturday on appointed six new Governors in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Nagaland and Tripura.

MP Governor and former Chief Minister of Gujarat Anandiben Patel has been transferred as appointed the new as Governor of UP. Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon was also transferred and appointed as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh. Senior Supreme Court advocate Jagdeep Dhankhar was appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal, replacing Keshari Nath Tripathi. BJP member Ramesh Bais has been appointed as the Governor of Tripura, replacing Kaptan Singh Solanki.

BJP MLA Phagu Chauhan has been appointed as the Governor of Bihar.

While former Intelligence Bureau officer RN Ravi has been appointed Governor of Nagaland, replacing Padmanabha Acharya, who was holding additional charge of Manipur. He has been the Governor of Nagaland since July 2014.

Ravi is a 1976-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Kerala cadre. He is also the government's interlocutor for ongoing talks with Naga insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) and the man shaping the Naga peace accord

"The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices," said a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

