New guidelines for OTT platforms have 'no teeth', a law has to be formed: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday said that the new guidelines formed by the government regarding the regulation of content on OTT platforms likes Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have 'no teeth' as there's no provision of prosecution.

The apex court added that a law has to be framed to put in place a mechanism to control OTT platforms instead of mere guidelines.

The court was hearing a case regarding 'Tandav' web series which has been in controversy over its content. Directing that Amazon Prime Video's Aparna Purohit shall not be arrested, the court also asked him to cooperate in the ongoing investigation.

