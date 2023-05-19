Search icon
New Greater Noida to be developed over 28000 hectares, Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment region to include 87 villages

These two cities are being developed because of the potential paucity of land in Noida and Greater Noida.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 07:38 AM IST

Between Greater Noida and New Greater Noida, there was the Delhi-Howrah rail line and National Highway 91. (File)

The Noida and the Greater Noida Authorities will begin work to establish New Noida and New Greater Noida in the next three months. They will finalise the masterplan for the two upcoming cities. After that, they will start purchasing land pieces. CEO Ritu Maheshwari has set the deadline to start work from July. Notifications for both the cities have already been issued.

These two cities are being developed because of the potential paucity of land in Noida and Greater Noida. There is some land left in Greater Noida, but Noida is nearly fully developed. To keep the state's development on track, the authorities are planning these two cities. The land prices in these two cities will be lesser than Noida and Greater Noida.

New Noida will be made between the lands of Dadri and Khurja. Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment region, which is being called New Noida, will be made using land acquired from 87 villages. The authorities have entrusted the School of Planning and Architecture. The Noida Authority has been entrusted to develop this region from the ground up.

New Greater Noida is the Phase 2 planning of Greater Noida. The Greater Noida Authority has been overseeing this project. They have asked a private company to prepare the draft of the private company. Apart from Gautam Buddha Nagar, 150 villages from Hapur, Bulandshahr and Ghaziabad have been included in New Greater Noida. Its area will be 28000 hectares.

This project has been delayed due to the lack of connectivity. Between Greater Noida and New Greater Noida, there was the Delhi-Howrah rail line and National Highway 91.

According to Tricity, by March 2024, Rs 200 crore will be spent on New Noida and New Greater Noida.

