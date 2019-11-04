'New govt in Maharashtra will be formed soon': Fadnavis after meeting Amit Shah

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the new government in the state will be formed soon but he will not comment on anything anyone is saying in relation to the new government formation, as he met BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi.

"I don't want to comment on anything anyone is saying on new government formation. All I want to say is that the new government will be formed soon, I am confident," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

The new government formation is being delayed in Maharashtra as BJP-Shiv Sena have locked horns on the '50-50 formula'. Shiv Sena still appears firm on its stand that the new government formation with the BJP will take place only if '50-50 formula' is followed.

Shiv Sena wants that the chief ministers' post shall be rotated between the two parties for 2.5 years each.

Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut is likely to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 5 pm today.

Sanjay Raut may meet the governor and ask him that he should invite BJP, which has emerged as the single largest party in Maharashtra elections, to form the government.

According to sources, Shiv Sena wants BJP to prove the majority and if it fails then Shiv Sena can stake claim to form the government as party leader Raut on Sunday claimed that they have the support of 170 MLAs and the figure could even rise further.

BJP-Shiv Sena, who fought elections together, have locked horns over the '50-50 formula' as Sena wants Chief Ministers' post to be rotated for 2.5 years each between the two parties.

Incumbent chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that they will go ahead as to what was decided between both the parties.

BJP won 105 seats while Shiv Sena claimed victory on 56 seats. Together, both the parties easily cross the majority mark but have been stuck over negotiations on the 50-50 scheme.