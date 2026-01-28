FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
New flyover planned to connect Dwarka expressway to Bijwasan station, aims to reduce congestion, check details

The Najafgarh-Kapashera Road, which spans approximately 15-16 km, has become increasingly congested over the past 10-12 years, particularly the 5.5-km stretch between NH-48 and Dwarka Expressway.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 28, 2026, 07:04 AM IST

New flyover planned to connect Dwarka expressway to Bijwasan station, aims to reduce congestion, check details
The Public Works Department (PWD) is gearing up to undertake a feasibility study for a flyover between NH-48 (near Mahipalpur) and Bijwasan railway overbridge, aimed at reducing traffic congestion in southwest Delhi. The proposed flyover is expected to provide alternative connectivity to the Yashobhoomi convention centre and alleviate traffic jams on the Najafgarh-Kapashera Road.

Congested stretch to get relief

The Najafgarh-Kapashera Road, which spans approximately 15-16 km, has become increasingly congested over the past 10-12 years, particularly the 5.5-km stretch between NH-48 and Dwarka Expressway. The four-lane, 800-metre long Bijwasan flyover, located near the Bijwasan railway station, has been a major bottleneck, with traffic congestion worsening due to increased traffic load. The PWD plans to appoint a private agency to conduct a study on the project.

Alternative route for motorists

Once completed, the flyover will provide motorists with an alternative route to reach different sectors of Dwarka. Motorists headed towards Dwarka will have the option to take the Najafgarh-Kapashera Road from Mahipalpur and reach Yashobhoomi, Sector-28, Pochanpur, and other areas of Dwarka via the flyover.

This will not only reduce traffic congestion on NH-48 but also alleviate traffic jams experienced on this stretch of the highway during peak hours.

Expansion plans for Bijwasan flyover

In addition to the construction of the new flyover, there are plans to extend the existing Bijwasan flyover by nearly 1.5 km. The proposed flyover gains significance in view of the ongoing redevelopment of the Bijwasan railway station, which is being transformed into a major transport hub by the Central government at a cost of ₹728.92 crore.

The redevelopment project features eight platforms, an air concourse, commercial, and retail areas, integrated with Delhi Metro and improved city connectivity. The Bijwasan railway station will also act as a major railway connectivity hub for the IGI Airport and will connect to the under-construction Haryana Orbital Rail corridor, enhancing overall connectivity in the region.

