New filmcity in Noida: Bollywood actor Gul Panag meets Yamuna Authority CEO

The Yamuna Film City in Uttar Pardesh's Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority is garnering interest among Bollywood celebrities. On Thursday, actress Gul Panag reached the Yamuna Authority Office and met CEO Dr Arun Veer Singh and shared her suggestions about the film city.

The Yamuna authority plans to settle the film city in Sector-21. The location of the sector is very spectacular as Greater Noida is close to the city. The Yamuna Expressway is on the banks of them. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway is also passing through this sector. The country's only Formula One is near the Gautam Buddha International Circuit sector. The distance of Noida International Airport at Jewar from this location is also barely 15 km. The rapid Metro connecting Indira Gandhi International Airport and Jewar International Airport would also pass through this sector. Hence, this location is said to be spectacular for projects like Film City.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has made a promise - to create the most beautiful' film city in Noida. The CM asked people to be prepared, for he is going to bring a film city to Noida and Greater Noida.

"This film city will provide a better alternative to the film producers and, at the same time, will be very useful in terms of employment generation. In this direction, an action plan should be prepared at the earliest with options for land," an official statement said.