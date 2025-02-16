The new rules aim to streamline toll payments, reduce disputes and curb fraud.

New FASTag rules will come into force from Monday, February 17. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways have issued some key changes to the FASTag ecosystem. The new changes include imposing extra penalties on users with low balance, delayed payments or blacklisted tags. The new rules aim to streamline toll payments, reduce disputes and curb fraud.

New Fastag rules

1. If a FASTag has been inactive for more than 60 minutes before the vehicle crosses the toll and remains inactive up to 10 minutes after passing, the transaction will be declined. The system will reject such payments with “error code 176”.

2. There are also changes in terms of the Chargeback process and cooling period as well as transaction rejection rules to streamline toll payments and reduce disputes.

3. FASTag users may incur additional charges if their toll transactions are processed beyond 15 minutes from the time the vehicle passes the toll reader.

4. According to updated National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) guidelines, if a transaction is delayed and the user's FASTag account has insufficient balance, the toll operator will be held responsible. However, if the amount is deducted, users can dispute the charge, but only after a mandatory 15-day cooling period.

5. Users can ensure sufficient balance in the FASTag wallet before travelling, monitor transaction times to check for delays in deduction, and stay informed about FASTag status to prevent rejections due to inactivity.

(With inputs from IANS)

