New FASTag rules from today; know KYC updates, key changes and more

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will enforce new rules for FASTag users starting today (August 1, 2024), focusing on your updated Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 06:17 AM IST

New FASTag rules from today; know KYC updates, key changes and more
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will enforce new rules for FASTag users starting today (August 1, 2024), focusing on your updated Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements.

FASTag is a prepaid service designed for vehicles that make the journey smoother by removing the necessity to halt or wait at toll booths. With the launch of FASTag's KYC verification, it not only elevates the efficiency of electronic toll payments but also ensures a seamless drive through toll stations.

Firstly, FASTag users must update their KYC details by October 31, especially if the FASTag was issued between 3 to 5 years ago.

In case you have a FASTag that is older than five years, it must be replaced immediately.

Vehicle owners must ensure that their registration and chassis numbers are linked with the FASTag.

For new vehicles owners, it's necessary to update your car's registration number within 90 days. It's also equally important for FASTag providers to verify their databases and update all details accordingly.

To improve identification and security, it's now mandatory for FASTag providers to upload clear photos of both the front and side views of vehicles.

For communication to be effective and to stay informed with important updates, it's essential that each FASTag is linked to a contact number.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
