New Expressway to reduce travel time between Ayodhya and Varanasi by..., check details

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will soon construct an almost 200-kilometre expressway between Ayodhya and Varanasi with an aim to seamlessly connect the two major pilgrimage cities and reduce the travel time between them. The construction work for the expressway has already started. Once completed, the expressway will help reduce travel time between Ayodhya and Varanasi to two hours from the current five to six hours.

How will the new expressway benefit pilgrims?

The upcoming expressway will also connect seamlessly with the Purvanchal Expressway and will benefit devotees from Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh, as they will now have easier and quicker access to both the major pilgrimage centres in the state. The expressway will provide high-speed access to the cities.

The government has started the process of seeking tenders to prepare the DPR (Detailed Project Report) for the project. Officials from the authority have said that the project is only starting and is being built in its early stages. The expressway will have complete controlled access with no unauthorized entry points. The expressway will be built with multiple lanes, modern safety measures, and a high-quality road surface. With these amenities, the travelers will be able to experience a smooth and secure driving experience.

Apart from this upcoming expressway in Ayodhya that will connect Varanasi, the holy city has various important roadway projects like 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg, Ram-Janaki Marg (Ayodhya to Janakpur), Ayodhya-Sultanpur and Ayodhya-Jagdishpur Marg, and Ram Van Gaman Marg. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is also undertaking works to complete overbridges and underpasses for passengers who frequently travel through the Lucknow Highway. The Ministry is also working to beautify the Ayodhya bypass at a cost of Rs 55 crore.

Ayodhya and Varanasi are two of the most important pilgrimage sites, as millions of pilgrims visit Ayodhya to offer prayers in Ram Mandir and Varanasi to visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple among others.