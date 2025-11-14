New expressway to link Noida's Jewar with Ganga Expressway, offer direct access to Mathura, Agra....,check details

Noida International Airport to emerge as the biggest industrial hub near Delhi-NCR and in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) will soon finish building a 74-km greenfield corridor.

The Jewar region is rapidly being developed as part of the Noida International Airport to emerge as the biggest industrial hub near Delhi-NCR and in Uttar Pradesh (UP). In the context, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) will soon finish building a 74-km greenfield corridor. The corridor will link the NIA in Jewar with the Ganga Expressway.

How will the greenfield corridor facilitate regions in Western UP?

The under construction expressway will connect two of the state's major infrastructure projects, facilitating high-speed connectivity and reduced traveling time in the regions of Western UP. The expressway will begin from Ganga Expressway near Syana in Bulandshahr at 44.3-kilometre point to merge with the Yamuna Expressway at 24.8km near the upcoming Film City in YEIDA's Sector 21. Once operational, it will enable direct access to the upcoming airport in Jewar from Meerut, Bulandshahr, Khurja and Syana, while also facilitating faster travel to Agra, Greater Noida, and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The corridor which is 120-metre-wide has an estimated cost of around Rs 4,000 crore, which will be spread across 56 villages for which land acquisition is required, including eight in Gautam Budh Nagar and 48 in Bulandshahr district, covering Khurja, Syana, and Shikarpur. For this, according to officials, a 130-metre-wide road already part of YEIDA's master plan could be allocated for the new expressway.

The officials in UPEIDA and YEIDA are working progressively to decide the structuring of underpasses, U-turns, and elevated sections to maintain intra-sector connectivity. "Once the alignment is approved, the detailed design work will begin immediately," an official familiar with the project said.

The expressway will connect to YEIDA's industrial sectors 28, 29, 32, and 33, boosting cargo movement near the airport. It's a crucial part of the airport's plan to offer multiple transport options, including rail and rapid transit links.