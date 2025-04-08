The new expressway is also expected to boost connectivity between the Ganga Expressway and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway via the Yamuna Expressway, easing travel for commuters.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has approved a new 74.3-kilometre-long and 120-metre-wide expressway that will directly connect Noida International Airport with the upcoming Ganga Expressway between Meerut and Prayagraj, according to Hindustan Times report.

The Rs 4,000 crore project will soon begin land acquisition. The new expressway will start from Yeida’s Sector 21, where the proposed international film city will be built, and end at the Ganga Expressway near Siyana in Bulandshahr district. On its way, it will pass through key areas like Bulandshahr city, Aurangabad, Siyana, Garhmukteshwar, BB Nagar, and several other smaller towns.

Officials said the expressway will touch the Yamuna Expressway at the 24.8 km point and merge with the Ganga Expressway at the 44.3 km mark. Yeida CEO Arun Vir Singh said the project aims to improve regional connectivity and support the development of the Noida airport and surrounding areas, according to the report.

Yeida has given a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), which will construct the expressway. The project will require land from 54 villages — nine in Gautam Budh Nagar and 45 in Bulandshahr.

The new expressway is also expected to boost connectivity between the Ganga Expressway and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway via the Yamuna Expressway, easing travel for commuters.

Yeida has identified 13 locations along the expressway’s route for creating new industrial zones to attract domestic and foreign investors. Officials believe this will further support economic growth in the region.