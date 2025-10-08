New Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express to be launched soon, service to begin by...; details inside
INDIA
For a long time, there has been a demand for more trains from Kerala to Bengaluru, the BJP state president. Check more details below:
Vande Bharat news: The Central government has sanctioned a new Vande Bharat train from Ernakulam (Kochi) to Bengaluru, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday. The train will pass via Thrissur and Palakkad, he added. In a Facebook post, he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The service is expected to begin by mid-November, said Chandrasekhar, adding that Bengaluru is a city where a large number of Keralites, including those in the IT sector, are employed. For a long time, there has been a demand for more trains from Kerala to Bengaluru, Chandrasekhar noted. "Thank You, Modi! Gratitude to the Central Government for sanctioning a Vande Bharat train from Ernakulam to Bengaluru via Thrissur and Palakkad," he wrote.
Chandrasekhar said the demand for more trains on the route had been longstanding and pointed out that he had raised the issue with the railway minister a month ago. "We express our thanks to him for taking a favourable decision so quickly," he added. The former Union minister said the new service would be "a great relief to Keralites in Bengaluru" and once again thanked the Centre for a decision taken "keeping in mind the overall development of Kerala."
On behalf of Malayalees in Kochi, Thrissur, Palakkad and Bengaluru, Thank you @narendramodi ji Thank you @AshwiniVaishnaw ji #NandiModi #VikasitaKeralam #PoliticsOfPerformance https://t.co/UAcRr9quBI— Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@RajeevRC_X) October 8, 2025