New Education Policy focuses on learning instead of studying: PM Modi at Governors' Conference on NEP 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the government should have minimal interference in education policy, while participating via video conference in the Governor's Conference on the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, along with President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. The conference began at 10 AM, while the Prime Minister's address began at 10:30 AM.

The education system and, in turn, our education policies are an important means of fulfilling the aspirations of the country. The responsibility and accountability of the education system are tied intrinsically with the government bodies and the local administration," the Prime Minister said, "But it is also true that the impact of the government and its meddling in the education policy should be minimal."

"The New Education Policy focuses on learning instead of studying and goes ahead of the curriculum to focus on critical thinking. In this policy, we have stressed on passion, practicality, and performance," Prime Minister Modi said.

Modi said that the NEP 2020 is modern and will give a new direction to the social and economic life of the 21st century India. "Work on National Education Policy had started over 4-5 years ago. Millions of people - both rural, urban, and people associated with the education sector had given their suggestions for the NEP," the Prime Minister said, adding "Over 2 lakh people had sent in their suggestions."

The Prime Minister had a day earlier said that he will be joining the President of India, Governors, and the Vice-Chancellors of universities in conversation about the NEP 2020 and its 'transformational impact'. He had also said that the deliberations from this conference will strengthen the central government's efforts to make India a knowledge hub.

The conference, titled 'Role of NEP-2020 in transforming higher education', was organised by the Union Ministry of Education. It was also to be attended by education ministers of all states and other senior officials. The programme was also live telecast on DD News.