New EAM S Jaishankar makes Twitter debut, says proud to follow footsteps of Sushma Swaraj

In his first tweet, the newly appointed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked everyone for their best wishes. In his first tweet ever, Jaishankar said he is honoured to be given this responsibility.

The new Foreign Minister said he is proud to follow the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj, who served as external affairs minister from 2014-2019. Jaishankar has joined Twitter in 2017 but never tweeted anything.

My first tweet. Thank you all for the best wishes! Honoured to be given this responsibility. Proud to follow on the footsteps of @SushmaSwaraj ji — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 1, 2019

Ever since he has taken over as external affairs minister, Congratulatory messages from his counterpart including French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian Friday who congratulated S Jaishankar for taking over as the External Affairs Minister and said he was looking forward to deepening of bilateral ties.

"Congratulations to my new colleague @DrSjaishankar! I'm delighted to meet him again soon to prepare together the @G7 summit," he tweeted.

"I'm looking forward to deepening the bilateral relation between France and India for a renewed multilateralism, a safer and more sustainable world," he said.

Former foreign secretary, Jaishankar was on Friday back in the External Affairs ministry but this time as minister, a surprise move aimed at adding further strategic heft to India's foreign policy.

(With inputs from PTI)