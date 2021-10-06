New drone policy will benefit people living in remote areas: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the liberalised drone policy of the country and said that it will benefit the people living in the remote areas of the country.

"Recently, many policy decisions were taken so that farmers, patients, people living in remote areas get maximum benefits from drone technology," said PM Modi, while interacting with the beneficiaries of the Svamitva scheme from Madhya Pradesh via videoconferencing.

"A large number of modern drones are made in India itself, in this also India should be self-reliant, for this PLI scheme has also been announced," he said.

He further said that the liberalised drone policy will give new heights to the villages of India.

"It is very important to remove country's villages, village property, land and house records from uncertainty and mistrust. That is why PM Swamitva scheme is going to become a huge strength of our brothers and sisters in the village," PM Modi said.

He further lauded the efforts of villages for their work during the pandemic and said, "We have also seen during the Corona period how the villages of India worked together on one goal, fought this pandemic with great vigilance."

Earlier, PM Modi distributed e-property cards to 1,71,000 beneficiaries under the SVAMITVA scheme in Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present during the event.

SVAMITVA is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj that aims to provide property rights to the residents of rural inhabited areas. The scheme will pave the way for using the property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits, like in urban areas.

It aims to demarcate inhabited lands in rural areas through the latest surveying drone technology. The scheme has also provided a boost to the ecosystem of drone manufacturing in the country, PMO said.