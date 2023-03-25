Search icon
New DND-Faridabad Expressway to boost Noida's connectivity with Gurgaon, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 08:53 AM IST

The construction work for the link road between DND and Faridabad Expressway has begun. This access-controlled expressway will be 59 kilometers long. Two-wheelers, tractors, and animal-driven vehicles won't be allowed on the expressway. Delhi's Maharani Bagh will be linked to Haryana's Nuh via Faridabad. This will later be linked to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at Sohna. It will also be linked to the Noida International Airport. The DND-Faridabad Expressway's work is expected to be completed by December 2023.

This is part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project. NHAI is building the road.

It will start from the Maharani Bagh ring road and DND flyover's junction. An entry ramp will be built at Kalindi Kunj near Noida. The exit will be at Meethapur Chowk of MCD toll. 12 kilometers of the expressway will be in Delhi, the rest in Haryana. There will be interchange at Delhi-Agra Highway.

A toll plaza will be built after 56 km at Nuh's Kiranj. An interchange will be built near Khalilpur.

Seven kilometers of the expressway in Delhi will be elevated. At Okhla Vihar and Kalindi Kunj, this will pass over the metro line.

The people of Delhi, Noida and Faridabad can go to Dausa till Mumbai . They can also come to Gurgaon and Sohna. They can also go to Palwal and Manesar.

It is likely to be in operation from January 2024. The people of Delhi and Gurgaon will find it easier to reach Noida International Airport after this airport is completed. 

