Twitter
Headlines

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia gets 3-day interim bail to attend niece’s wedding

Ranveer Singh helps 'brother' Johnny Sins with sex problems in new 'soap opera', fans say 'yeh kis line mein aa gaye'

New Delhi World Book Fair 2024 inaugurated by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Melting pot of Literature, Art and Culture at New Delhi World Book Fair attracts highest number of visitors

'Probably it affected my...': Glenn Maxwell reveals details of Adelaide Pub episode

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ranveer Singh helps 'brother' Johnny Sins with sex problems in new 'soap opera', fans say 'yeh kis line mein aa gaye'

New Delhi World Book Fair 2024 inaugurated by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Melting pot of Literature, Art and Culture at New Delhi World Book Fair attracts highest number of visitors

Fastest batters to hit 100 sixes in T20I

Fruits and vegetables that help you sleep faster and better

Walking outdoors vs on a treadmill: Which is better for your health?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Ranveer Singh helps 'brother' Johnny Sins with sex problems in new 'soap opera', fans say 'yeh kis line mein aa gaye'

Meet 80s' item queen, Salman, Shah Rukh's co-star, starred in India’s first Rs 100-crore hit, quit films to become...

Sajni: Arijit Singh's romantic, heartwarming song from Laapataa Ladies makes fans emotional

HomeIndia

India

New Delhi World Book Fair 2024 inaugurated by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

He also unveiled the innovative learning E-learning platform, E ‘Jaadui Pitara’, which is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

article-main

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 04:40 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi World Book Fair 2024 was declared open by Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, on 10 February 2024 at Bharat Mandapam. In his inaugural address, he stressed on the importance of books as an intellectual product and the rise of e-learning and e-reading ethos. National Digital Libraries for All, announced in the Budget 2023-34, was also launched at the inaugural function. This initiative is aimed at democratizing access to knowledge across India's diverse linguistic landscape. The dais was shared by Mr Saleh bin Eid Al-Husseini, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to India; Ms Annapurna Devi, Hon’ble Minister of State for Education; Sanjay K Murthy, Secretary (Higher Education); Sanjay Kumar, Secretary (School Education & Literacy); and Chairman  & Director, NBT-India.

Dharmendra Pradhan also unveiled the innovative learning E-learning platform, E ‘Jaadui Pitara’, which is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, comprising puzzles, riddles, and stories. The inclusive and informative content, translated into 22 languages using Artificial Intelligence (AI) aims to transform early childhood education. Further initiatives unveiled at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2024 include Special Modules aligned with NEP 2020, teaching-learning resources and subject-specific modules. Additionally, resources promoting G20 initiatives, Viksit Bharat and Nari Shakti Vandan were launched, highlighting India's commitment to social development and empowerment. The "Igniting Collective Goodness Mann ki Baat @100" anthology, comprising 100 episodes of the radio show, and published by NBT-India in 12 languages, was launched alongside four new titles under the "Creating Intellectual Heritage" project, published by NBT-India. Pradhan also released the Hindi and English Braille editions of the book Exam Warriors penned by Prime Minister, and published by NBT-India.

Themed around ‘Multilingual India: A Living Tradition (Bahubhashi Bharat: Ek Jeevant Parampara)’, New Delhi World Book Fair 2024 celebrates the mosaic of languages weaved into the cultural fabric of our nation. As per tradition, with a Country as the Guest of Honour at NDWBF - this year the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the esteemed Guest Country, fostering cultural exchange, literary discourses, and dialogues between the two nations.

Extending a warm welcome to all attendees, Prof. Milind Sudhakar Marathe, Chairman, NBT-India stressed the role of NDWBF as a platform for fostering intellectual dialogue and promoting readership. Talking about  the theme of NDWBF, and stated, “There is a unity in India that manifests itself through its linguistic diversity.”

Speaking at the inaugural session, Mr. Saleh bin Eid Al-Husseini, Hon’ble Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to India, stressed the mutual commitment to deepen ties between the countries.  He drew similarities between India’s Amrit Kaal and the 2030 vision of Saudi Arabia as there is a shared commitment to a better future.

Addressing a huge gathering of over 3000 audience comprising dignitaries, diplomats, authors, publishers, avid readers, teachers and school students, Yuvraj Malik, Director NBT-India talked about the inherent fabric of India - unity in diversity, through many languages & many cultures, but one expression!

The inaugural session was followed by a tour of the book fair, with the inauguration of Theme Pavilion, Photo Exhibition on Journey of the History of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, and of the Guest Country Pavilion of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

NDWBF 2024 is on from 10 to 18 February 2024 at Halls 1 to 5, Pragati Maidan from 11.00 am to 8.00 pm. Entry is FREE for children in school uniform, for senior citizens, and for differently-abled. Tickets are available online at ITPO’s website and at select Metro Stations.

__________________

Public Relations Dept.

National Book Trust, India

prnbtindia@gmail.com

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Nargis Fakhri, but this actress was first choice opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar, she rejected because…

Meet Rajiv Poddar, his family has massive net worth of Rs 30223 crore, he is married to Mukesh Ambani’s…

White House calls special counsel report on US President Joe Biden's memory 'wrong', VP Kamala Harris says...

Weather update: IMD predicts light rains in North India on these days, check forecast here

JEE Mains 2024 result: NTA to declare JEE Mains session 1 result today, know how to check

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

In pics: Sonam Kapoor exudes boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE