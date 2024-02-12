New Delhi World Book Fair 2024 inaugurated by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi World Book Fair 2024 was declared open by Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, on 10 February 2024 at Bharat Mandapam. In his inaugural address, he stressed on the importance of books as an intellectual product and the rise of e-learning and e-reading ethos. National Digital Libraries for All, announced in the Budget 2023-34, was also launched at the inaugural function. This initiative is aimed at democratizing access to knowledge across India's diverse linguistic landscape. The dais was shared by Mr Saleh bin Eid Al-Husseini, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to India; Ms Annapurna Devi, Hon’ble Minister of State for Education; Sanjay K Murthy, Secretary (Higher Education); Sanjay Kumar, Secretary (School Education & Literacy); and Chairman & Director, NBT-India.

Dharmendra Pradhan also unveiled the innovative learning E-learning platform, E ‘Jaadui Pitara’, which is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, comprising puzzles, riddles, and stories. The inclusive and informative content, translated into 22 languages using Artificial Intelligence (AI) aims to transform early childhood education. Further initiatives unveiled at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2024 include Special Modules aligned with NEP 2020, teaching-learning resources and subject-specific modules. Additionally, resources promoting G20 initiatives, Viksit Bharat and Nari Shakti Vandan were launched, highlighting India's commitment to social development and empowerment. The "Igniting Collective Goodness Mann ki Baat @100" anthology, comprising 100 episodes of the radio show, and published by NBT-India in 12 languages, was launched alongside four new titles under the "Creating Intellectual Heritage" project, published by NBT-India. Pradhan also released the Hindi and English Braille editions of the book Exam Warriors penned by Prime Minister, and published by NBT-India.

Themed around ‘Multilingual India: A Living Tradition (Bahubhashi Bharat: Ek Jeevant Parampara)’, New Delhi World Book Fair 2024 celebrates the mosaic of languages weaved into the cultural fabric of our nation. As per tradition, with a Country as the Guest of Honour at NDWBF - this year the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the esteemed Guest Country, fostering cultural exchange, literary discourses, and dialogues between the two nations.

Extending a warm welcome to all attendees, Prof. Milind Sudhakar Marathe, Chairman, NBT-India stressed the role of NDWBF as a platform for fostering intellectual dialogue and promoting readership. Talking about the theme of NDWBF, and stated, “There is a unity in India that manifests itself through its linguistic diversity.”

Speaking at the inaugural session, Mr. Saleh bin Eid Al-Husseini, Hon’ble Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to India, stressed the mutual commitment to deepen ties between the countries. He drew similarities between India’s Amrit Kaal and the 2030 vision of Saudi Arabia as there is a shared commitment to a better future.

Addressing a huge gathering of over 3000 audience comprising dignitaries, diplomats, authors, publishers, avid readers, teachers and school students, Yuvraj Malik, Director NBT-India talked about the inherent fabric of India - unity in diversity, through many languages & many cultures, but one expression!

The inaugural session was followed by a tour of the book fair, with the inauguration of Theme Pavilion, Photo Exhibition on Journey of the History of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, and of the Guest Country Pavilion of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

NDWBF 2024 is on from 10 to 18 February 2024 at Halls 1 to 5, Pragati Maidan from 11.00 am to 8.00 pm. Entry is FREE for children in school uniform, for senior citizens, and for differently-abled. Tickets are available online at ITPO’s website and at select Metro Stations.

