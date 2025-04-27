A new expressway is being built in Delhi that shortens the travelling time between the NCR and Jaipur. With a distance between 250 and 300 km, the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur will now be just 2.5 hours.

In a series of expressways and highways meant to cut down distance and eventually travel time, a new expressway is being built in Delhi that shortens the travelling time between the NCR and Jaipur. With a distance between 250 and 300 km, the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur will now be just 2.5 hours. Those who commute from Delhi to Jaipur on a regular basis can now shorten their trip to less than 3 hours.

New expressway in Delhi

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will inaugurate a 67-km-long expressway for allowing even far off commuters from East Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad to take a direct route to Jaipur. The controlled-access highway will link Bandikui on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to the Jaipur Ring Road. Currently, no proper route connecting the two cities is present to control and direct traffic as it slows down near Dausa as the roads there are narrow and also due to local traffic. The new expressway will slice through these congested areas, making way for a smooth journey.

By the end of the year, commuters from East Delhi and its neighbouring areas in NCR, Noida and Ghaziabad can also use the expressway for a smoother and faster journey. For these commuters, a new interchange is built on the DND Flyway-KMP Expressway to complete the journey to Jaipur in 2.5 hours without the congested city lanes.

National Highway NH-352B

Also known as the Delhi-Jaipur Super Expressway, the new highway is an alternative route to the existing NH48 Delhi-Jaipur Expressway the construction of which is nearing its end and only a rail overbridge left for completion and the whole project should be completed in another two months. Before its inauguration, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is taking all precautions by inspecting the road for safety. Officials have been deployed at various check points to see for any potholes to avoid delays in starting the journey.

The new Delhi to Jaipur expressway will cover 423 villages and seven districts, including Gurgaon, Jhajjar, Rewari, Mahendergarh, Alwar, Sikar and Jaipur.