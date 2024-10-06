Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan announce playing XI for first Test against England, star player returns

Meet man who went to US for job, studied at IIT Kanpur, later became a monk at 30 because...

This Mughal princess was one of richest women of her time, still never got married, reason....

New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper train to launch soon: Check timings, stoppages, ticket price, top speed to be…

After Delhi's big drug bust, MD worth Rs 1800 crore seized from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan announce playing XI for first Test against England, star player returns

Pakistan announce playing XI for first Test against England, star player returns

Meet man who went to US for job, studied at IIT Kanpur, later became a monk at 30 because...

Meet man who went to US for job, studied at IIT Kanpur, later became a monk at 30 because...

This Mughal princess was one of richest women of her time, still never got married, reason....

This Mughal princess was one of richest women of her time, still never got married, reason....

Complete list of past winners of Bigg Boss

Complete list of past winners of Bigg Boss

What’s that black patch on Katrina Kaif's arm? All you need to know about little medical device

What’s that black patch on Katrina Kaif's arm? All you need to know about little medical device

From Babur to Aurangzeb: 8 favorite dishes of Mughal kings

From Babur to Aurangzeb: 8 favorite dishes of Mughal kings

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Salman Khan’s fees to host Bigg Boss 18 exceeds budget of Baahubali, Jailer, Dunki, Stree 2, Animal; he's charging…

Salman Khan’s fees to host Bigg Boss 18 exceeds budget of Baahubali, Jailer, Dunki, Stree 2, Animal; he's charging…

Bigg Boss 18 premiere live updates: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian to contest in Salman's show? Check full contestants list

Bigg Boss 18 premiere live updates: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian to contest in Salman's show? Check full contestants list

Meet actor who once played for India in world cup with Sachin, later became TV star but flopped in Bollywood; is now...

Meet actor who once played for India in world cup with Sachin, later became TV star but flopped in Bollywood; is now...

HomeIndia

India

New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper train to launch soon: Check timings, stoppages, ticket price, top speed to be…

The Indian Railways plans to launch the Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset in Jammu and Kashmir, operating between New Delhi and Srinagar. It will be maintained and operated by the Northern Railway (NR) zone.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 04:22 PM IST

New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper train to launch soon: Check timings, stoppages, ticket price, top speed to be…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian Railways is set to introduce the third variant of the Vande Bharat Sleeper in January 2025, following the impressive success of the Vande Bharat Express, which has revolutionized train travel in the country. Manufactured by BEML, the Vande Sleeper is designed for longer distances and overnight travel. The prototype of this train was presented by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in September 2024.

The Indian Railways plans to launch the Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset in Jammu and Kashmir, operating between New Delhi and Srinagar. It will be maintained and operated by the Northern Railway (NR) zone.

According to a report of ETNOW.in, a senior railway official said, "The train will connect the national capital with the capital of Jammu and Kashmir." It is also expected that the train would later be extended to Baramulla.

New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper: Check details here

The New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper train will cover a distance of over 800 km in less than 13 hours. It will operate on the USBRL project, which is being completed in mission mode.

The New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper train is expected to leave at 19:00 and is expected to arrive in Srinagar at 8:00 hrs.

The train will make stops at several stations, including Ambala Cantt Junction, Ludhiana Junction, Kathua, Jammu Tawi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Sangaldan, and Banihal.

Moreover, New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper will have three types of accommodation for the passengers – AC 3 Tier (3A), AC 2 Tier (2A), and AC First Class (1A). 

The ticket fares for traveling from New Delhi to Srinagar on the Vande Bharat Sleeper train are expected to be around Rs 2,000 for 3A, Rs 2,500 for 2A, and Rs 3,000 for 1A.

The Vande Bharat sleeper train has a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

PM KISAN Yojna 18th installment: PM Modi to release Rs 20000 crore today, check eligibility and eKYC process

PM KISAN Yojna 18th installment: PM Modi to release Rs 20000 crore today, check eligibility and eKYC process

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal reveals he was ‘kicked out’ of Shark Tank India season 4 by…

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal reveals he was ‘kicked out’ of Shark Tank India season 4 by…

'We have always seen...': Anand Mahindra calls Ratan Tata's company 'elder brother' due to THIS reason

'We have always seen...': Anand Mahindra calls Ratan Tata's company 'elder brother' due to THIS reason

Gautam Adani's next BIG step, Adani group merges two subsidiaries with THIS company to focus on...

Gautam Adani's next BIG step, Adani group merges two subsidiaries with THIS company to focus on...

IND vs BAN: India's 156.7 km/h sensation to make debut against Bangladesh? Suryakumar Yadav drops major hint

IND vs BAN: India's 156.7 km/h sensation to make debut against Bangladesh? Suryakumar Yadav drops major hint

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

10 Aabha Paul photos, videos that set Instagram blazing

10 Aabha Paul photos, videos that set Instagram blazing

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement