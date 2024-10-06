New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper train to launch soon: Check timings, stoppages, ticket price, top speed to be…

The Indian Railways plans to launch the Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset in Jammu and Kashmir, operating between New Delhi and Srinagar. It will be maintained and operated by the Northern Railway (NR) zone.

The Indian Railways is set to introduce the third variant of the Vande Bharat Sleeper in January 2025, following the impressive success of the Vande Bharat Express, which has revolutionized train travel in the country. Manufactured by BEML, the Vande Sleeper is designed for longer distances and overnight travel. The prototype of this train was presented by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in September 2024.

According to a report of ETNOW.in, a senior railway official said, "The train will connect the national capital with the capital of Jammu and Kashmir." It is also expected that the train would later be extended to Baramulla.

New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper: Check details here

The New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper train will cover a distance of over 800 km in less than 13 hours. It will operate on the USBRL project, which is being completed in mission mode.

The New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper train is expected to leave at 19:00 and is expected to arrive in Srinagar at 8:00 hrs.

The train will make stops at several stations, including Ambala Cantt Junction, Ludhiana Junction, Kathua, Jammu Tawi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Sangaldan, and Banihal.

Moreover, New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper will have three types of accommodation for the passengers – AC 3 Tier (3A), AC 2 Tier (2A), and AC First Class (1A).

The ticket fares for traveling from New Delhi to Srinagar on the Vande Bharat Sleeper train are expected to be around Rs 2,000 for 3A, Rs 2,500 for 2A, and Rs 3,000 for 1A.

The Vande Bharat sleeper train has a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph.

