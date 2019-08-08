Headlines

New Delhi: SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary assaulted on Wednesday night, two arrested

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2019, 03:12 PM IST

In a shocking incident, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary was assaulted by four men at  August Kranti Marg in New Delhi. Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and two people have been arrested. All angles are being investigated. 

.At around 10:50 pm Wednesday,  two bikes of Highway patrolling staff of Defence Colony while doing patrolling, reached near Hudco place,  August Kranti road and saw that a man was being beaten up by 2-3 boys. They immediately rescued the man and nabbed the two accused.  

Later on, it was found that injured person is  Chairman of SAIL, Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary. He was going towards Siri Fort. During enquiry, it was found that his car was hit by another car occupied by four persons. As he and his driver came out of their car, one person from the other car caught the driver by his neck while the other three assaulted Mr Chaudhary. 
Anil Chaudhury was rushed to Trauma centre where he was discharged after necessary treatment.

An FIR U/S 307/ 34 has been registered at Hauz Khas Police Station. Investigations is being done from all possible angles. Two accused have been arrested. The car has also been seized. 

Reuters quoted a SAIL executive as saying that they know 'this was not spontaneous'. 

"Steel Authority of India Limited is deeply shocked and anguished while sharing the news of murderous assault," the company said in a statement. After the collision, the four men came out of their car and thrashed Chaudhury with iron rods. He received injuries in several parts of the body. Later Chaudhary was rushed to AIIMS and has now been discharged. 

 

