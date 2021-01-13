New Delhi Railway station redevelopment to happen soon, details here

New Delhi railway station is soon to undergo redevelopment work. New Delhi railway station is the largest and second busiest station in the country and handles approximately 4.5 lakh passengers daily (approximately 160 -170 million passengers annually). It will be redeveloped by Rail Land Development Authority(RLDA) and Indian railway station development corporation (IRSDC) which has invited bids from private players.

The station handles around 400 trains per day which are expected to further increase due to higher operational efficiencies resulting from the redevelopment and better yard utilization.

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited online bids from private players to redevelop New Delhi Railway Station into an integrated commercial, retail and hospitality hub.

Also read New Delhi Railway Station and metro stations will soon be connected by new skywalk

Prior to the bidding and selection of private players, in last September 2020 pre-bid meeting was also held in which firms like GMR, Adani, GMR, JKB Infra, Arabian Construction Company and Anchorage Infrastructure took part and expressed interest.

The objective of this ambitious project is to position the New Delhi Railway Station as a multi-model hub through upgradation of the infrastructure and provision of state-of-the-art amenities such as elevated concourse, multi-level car parking and much more to passengers.

Also read Railways invites bid from private companies for redevelopment of its land, check details

Investors and developers from various countries including Singapore, Australia, Dubai and Spain will participate in this roadshow to be held online from 14 to 19 January, 2021.

The project would be developed on a Design-Build Finance Operate Transfer (DBFOT) model for a concession period of 60 years. The estimated capital expenditure for the project is approximately 680 million US dollars and is slated to be completed in around four years.

The phased redevelopment would involve station redevelopment, development of associated infrastructure, upgradation of social infrastructure as well as refurbishment of railway offices and railway quarters.

Salient features

An elevated concourse with segregation of arriving and departing passengers.

Refurbished platforms with easy access from the concourse level.

Mezzanine level exclusively for passenger facilities such as lounges, food courts and restrooms.

An elevated road network with multiple entry and exit points.

A multi-level car parking facility and Green Building provisions such as optimum use of natural ventilation and lighting.

RLDA is currently working on 62 railway stations in a phased manner.

Its subsidiary, IRSDC has taken up another 61 stations.

In the first phase, RLDA has prioritised prominent stations like New Delhi, Tirupati, Dehradun, Nellore, and Puducherry for redevelopment.

The railway stations across India will be redeveloped on a PPP model as a part of Smart City Projects launched by the Government of India.

The project would also include a significant commercial component entailing a mix of retail, office, and hospitality developments such as 5-star hotels, budget hotels and serviced apartments on approximately 30 acres of land.