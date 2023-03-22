Search icon
New Delhi Railway Station-IGI Airport travel in minutes, metro top speed to be doubled

Delhi Metro: This track and trains were designed to run at a speed of 135 km per hour.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: undefined |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

New Delhi Railway Station-IGI Airport travel in minutes, metro top speed to be doubled
Delhi Metro: The work to increase the speed began last year. (File)

From today, the Delhi Metro trains on the airport express metro line will run faster. The top speed of the trains on these lines was 80 kilometer per hour. However, from today, the speed has been increased to 100 km per hour. With this, the travel time has come down to a flat 17 minutes.

In the coming months, this track will host the fastest metro trains in the country. The DMRC plans to make this an Express metro with the top speed of 120 km per hour.

It used to take 19 minutes to cover the distance of 19.4 km via the Delhi Metro Express Line, at a speed of 80 km per hour. Now with the top speed of 100 km per hour, it will take only 17 minutes to reach IGI Airport's Terminal 3 from the New Delhi Railway Station. When the speed is increased to 120 km per hour, it will take just 15 minutes to reach T-3 from NDLS. The speed will be increased to 110 per hour next month and 120 the following month.

This track and trains were designed to run at a speed of 135 km per hour. However, the trains have never crossed the 80 kmph barrier. After some structural problems were found on the track, the speed was curtailed to 60 km per hour.

The work to increase the speed began last year. The authorities are working to improve balance and vibrations.

They are also installing new equipment. After a successful trial, the speed will be increased to 120 kmph.

