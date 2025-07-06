Weather Update: IMD warns of heavy rain, lightning in Delhi, orange alert in place

Delhi and NCR are likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning today, with IMD issuing an orange alert and safety advisory.

Delhi and the surrounding NCR region received light rain on the morning of Sunday, 6 July. The Regional Meteorological Department had predicted this change in weather. According to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms and lightning are likely in the coming hours.

An orange alert has been issued, which means people should stay cautious and be prepared for possible disruption due to the weather.

The IMD has advised residents to stay indoors during heavy rain and avoid open areas during lightning.