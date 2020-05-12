Headlines

New Delhi-Bilaspur Rajdhani, first special train amid coronavirus lockdown, begins journey with 1072 passengers

New Delhi-Bilaspur Rajdhani Superfast train (No-02442) is the first of 30 trains (15 pairs) to operate as special trains as Railways plans resumption of passenger operations.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 12, 2020, 06:36 PM IST

A special train departed from New Delhi Railway Station for Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh with 1072 passengers, the first passenger train during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown as the Railways moves towards gradually resuming the operation. 

New Delhi-Bilaspur Rajdhani Superfast train (No-02442) is the first of 30 trains (15 pairs) to operate as special trains as Railways moves towards resuming the full services.

In the first phase to resume operations, 15 pairs of trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi. 

Calling it a "Historic Moment", the Railways said the train registered itself as the first train to resume coaching operations which were temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Bilaspur bound first Rajdhani Superfast Special chugged out of New Delhi Station with 1072 delighted passengers today. VK Yadav Chairman Rly Board along with senior officials from Rly Bd, NRly & Delhi Divn witnessed the historic moments," it said. 
 
The special train to Bilaspur departed at 4 pm. Another train to Dibrugarh departed at 4:45 pm.

While a total of 1,177 passengers were booked on the New Delhi-Bilaspur special train, 1,122 passengers are booked on the New Delhi-Dibrugarh special train that departed at 4:45 pm.

A total of 1,162 passengers are booked on the New Delhi-Bengaluru special train, which will leave at 9:15 pm.

A total of 741 PNRs were generated for the 1,177 passengers travelling in the New Delhi-Bilaspur special train, while a total 442 PNRs were generated for 1,122 passengers travelling in the New Delhi-Dibrugarh special train.

