New Delhi-Bilaspur Rajdhani, first special train amid coronavirus lockdown, begins journey with 1072 passengers

New Delhi-Bilaspur Rajdhani Superfast train (No-02442) is the first of 30 trains (15 pairs) to operate as special trains as Railways plans resumption of passenger operations.

A special train departed from New Delhi Railway Station for Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh with 1072 passengers, the first passenger train during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown as the Railways moves towards gradually resuming the operation.

In the first phase to resume operations, 15 pairs of trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Calling it a "Historic Moment", the Railways said the train registered itself as the first train to resume coaching operations which were temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Historic Moment !



New Delhi-Bilaspur Rajdhani Superfast train (No-02442) registers itself as the first train to resume coaching operations on Indian Rlys today, which were temporarily suspended due to #COVIDLockdown

ना आपातकाल में रुकी थी,

ना युद्धकाल में थमी हूँ !



सावधानी थी समय की माँग,

उसे पूरा करने में जुटीं हूँ !



देशवासियों की सेवा में,

स्टेशन पर तैयार खड़ी हूँ !



मैं भारत की जीवन रेखा,

करने देश की सेवा,

फिर से अपनों को अपनों से मिलाने,

आज फिर से चल पड़ी हूँ !



भारतीय रेल !

"Bilaspur bound first Rajdhani Superfast Special chugged out of New Delhi Station with 1072 delighted passengers today. VK Yadav Chairman Rly Board along with senior officials from Rly Bd, NRly & Delhi Divn witnessed the historic moments," it said.



The special train to Bilaspur departed at 4 pm. Another train to Dibrugarh departed at 4:45 pm.

While a total of 1,177 passengers were booked on the New Delhi-Bilaspur special train, 1,122 passengers are booked on the New Delhi-Dibrugarh special train that departed at 4:45 pm.

A total of 1,162 passengers are booked on the New Delhi-Bengaluru special train, which will leave at 9:15 pm.

A total of 741 PNRs were generated for the 1,177 passengers travelling in the New Delhi-Bilaspur special train, while a total 442 PNRs were generated for 1,122 passengers travelling in the New Delhi-Dibrugarh special train.