New COVID-19 variant: Amid fears of spread, these countries are banning flights

Global authorities have expressed concerns over the new coronavirus variant detected in South Africa, with the EU, Britain and India among those announcing stricter border controls as scientists seek to determine if the mutation is vaccine-resistant.

Called the B.1.1.529 variant, it was detected by South African scientists on Tuesday, in samples from Nov 14-16. On Wednesday the scientists sequenced more genomes, informed the government that they were concerned and asked the World Health Organization (WHO) to convene its technical working group on virus evolution for Friday.

Amid fears due to the variant, European Union’s executive Ursula von der Leyen has proposed to ban flights from South Africa, following which, several members of the group are preparing to suspend international flights to the region.

Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn has said that the country will ban most travel from South African and neighbouring nations to prevent the spread of the new virus variant. Italy's health minister Roberto Speranza has also announced that the country will not allow those people who have entered the country who have been to South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia or Swaziland in the last 15 days.

Similarly, France has announced that it will suspend all flights coming from southern Africa for 48 hours.

Additionally, the UK has suspended all flights from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Botswana.

On the other hand, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the countries should take a "risk-based and scientific approach". Global authorities were alerted recently to a new coronavirus variant detected in South Africa, with the EU and Britain among those tightening border controls as scientists sought to find out if the mutation was vaccine-resistant.

"At this point, implementing travel measures is being cautioned against," spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told a UN briefing in Geneva.