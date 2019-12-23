'New chapter begins for Jharkhand': Five years after loss, Hemant Soren looks set for return as CM

With the JMM-Congress-RJD Mahagathbhandhan set to return to power with a thumping majority, Hemant Soren looks as a second term as the Jharkhand chief minister.

As per the latest trends, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won two seats while it is leading in 25 seats. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, on the other hand, is ahead in 44 seats.

Soren who is contesting from Barhait and Dumka is leading on both seats.

There are still several rounds of counting left and the trends have been changing at the end of every round.

As trends showed a majority to the opposition alliance, Soren addressed the media in Ranchi and said, "Today a new chapter begins for this state. I want to assure everyone that their hopes will not be broken irrespective of their caste, creed, religion and profession."

I am thankful to the people of Jharkhand for the mandate, he said.

He also thanked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra; and RJD president Lalu Gandhi for the support and belief in him.

#WATCH: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) Hemant Soren rides a cycle at his residence in Ranchi. JMM is currently leading on 28 seats while the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is leading on 46 seats.

Hemant, the 44-year-old son of tribal leader Shibu Soren, had earlier served as chief minister of the state from July 2013 to December 2014.

Soren jr served as deputy chief minister of the state from September 2010 to January 2013 before he brought down the Arjun Munda government by withdrawing support from the BJP.

He returned as the chief minister on July 15, 2013 with the support from Congress and RJD. At 38, Hemant Soren was one of the youngest chief ministers of the country.

He lost the seat to Raghubar Das after the BJP came to power in 2014.

This time, he again returns as the leader of the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance.

Earlier on Monday, the Congress and the RJD reiterated that Soren will be the next chief minister of the state.

"We were confident that Jharkhand will give a clear majority to our alliance. Trends are good but I won't make comment until the final result. We've clearly said that Hemant Soren will be CM candidate of our alliance," Congress's Jharkhand in-charge RPN Singh said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said there is going to be a clean sweep for the Mahagathbandhan.

"There is going to be a clean sweep for Mahagathbandhanin this election. We have fought elections under the leadership of Hemant Soren. He is going to be the Chief Minister," Yadav said.