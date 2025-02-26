the ministry said that the Bengaluru-Mangaluru expressway is likely to reduce the time travel between these two cities by 7 to 8 hours.

In a major development to connectivity and infrastructure, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is building a new Bengaluru and Mangaluru expressway via Hassan. It is expected that this Bengaluru-Mangaluru Expressway will reduce travel time from approximately 7-8 hours. The Karnataka Public Works Department and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have taken up the project. The Expressway is expected to feature four or six lanes and span 335 kilometres.

To improve connectivity between Bengaluru and Mangaluru, construction is scheduled to begin in 2028 and is expected to be completed in a few months.

It is expected that the proposed expressway, which would be roughly 335 km long, will cut the travel time between Bengaluru and Mangaluru by 7-8 hours, revolutionising state transportation. At the moment, travelling between these two cities might take a long time, particularly during the monsoon season when the current route is prone to landslides and other disruptions.