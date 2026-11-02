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New Aviation Rule Ahead of Diwali, Chhath: Airlines must show breakdown of ticket fare, taxes, fees and cancellation charges

New aviation rules from Jan 1, 2027 mandate airlines to upfront display total fare including cancellation and refund terms, with DGCA monitoring tariffs and no routine fare cap.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 12:16 PM IST

New Aviation Rule Ahead of Diwali, Chhath: Airlines must show breakdown of ticket fare, taxes, fees and cancellation charges
Airlines must now show full ticket fare breakup upfront.
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    Under the new Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam, 2026, airlines must upfront display the total payable amount with a clear break-up of fare, taxes, fees, cancellation charges, refund conditions and other charges on their booking websites and on tickets.

    New rules notified to take effect from January 2027

    The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced the regulations on October 26, and they were published in the Indian Gazette on October 31. The Aircraft Rules, 1937 will be superseded by them on January 1, 2027. The Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, superseded the Aircraft Act of 1934 and established the regulations. The Lok Sabha passed the Adhiniyam on August 9, 2024 and the Rajya Sabha on December 5, 2024. On December 11, 2024, the President signed it into law, and on January 1, 2025, it became operative.

    What airlines must disclose

    Under Rule 192, all scheduled airlines - Indian and foreign carriers operating to, from or across India - must follow disclosure norms and publish tariffs on their websites or digital platforms in the DGCA-specified format. Indian scheduled airlines must submit their tariffs to the DGCA in the format and intervals that the regulator specifies.

    The DGCA will keep an eye on domestic carriers' tariffs. The new clause expands upon current standards. Airlines were previously required under the 1937 Rules to display the complete amount and breakdown of fares, taxes, fees and other charges. Cancellation fees and refund requirements are now specifically added to that list by the 2026 Rules.

    Also read: Slugfest Over Ramlila Rally: BJP's Kiren Rijiju points out AI-generated image, Congress shares drone visuals of crowd

    No routine fare cap

    There is no routine cap on airfares and airlines will continue to set fares based on operational costs under normal circumstances, but in extraordinary situations, the Central government can issue proportionate, time-bound directions to airlines in the public interest.

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