New ATM rules kick in April 1: What every bank customers need to know
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INDIA
Ahead of the start of the new financial year, take a look at the new ATM rules which will be implemented from April 1.
In the new financial year, starting from April 1, Indian banks are set to implement a series of new rules on ATM usage for their customers. The revised changes are expected to affect withdrawal limits and transaction charges, among others. Several private sector banks like HDFC Bank have announced that UPI-based cash withdrawal from ATM will now be counted in the monthly free transaction limit. It means it will now be included in the total number of free transactions limit. Beyond this limit, the customers will have to pay a charge of Rs 23 per transaction plus taxes.
As of now, HDFC customers are allowed five free transactions from HDFC Bank ATMs and three in metro cities and five in non-metro regions at other banks' ATMs.
The public sector bank has revised its daily cash withdrawal limit for select debit card users. After the implementation of new rules, customers can withdraw between Rs 50,000 and Rs 75,000 per day on the basis of their card type.
Earlier, some PNB cardholders were allowed to withdraw up to Rs 1 lakh per day.
The Jio Payments Bank has launched a QR code-based cash withdrawal facility, with which the customers can withdraw money by scanning a QR code and authorising the transaction through a UPI app at designated banking correspondents.
The new ATM rules are seen as a major shift towards digital banking with minimal usage of cash.